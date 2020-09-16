Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced a new mini Direct presentation for Thursday that will showcase upcoming video games for the Switch.

The mini Direct will take place on Nintendo's official YouTube channel at 10 a.m. EDT.

The livestream event will focus on titles from third-party partners.

Nintendo recently presented a Direct livestream that focused on multiple Super Mario Bros. games being released in celebration of the franchise's 35th anniversary.

Nintendo also announced that Nintendo Switch Online members will receive new games for the Super NES app including Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, Mario's Super Picross and The Peace Keepers on Sept. 23.

Members will additionally receive S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team through the NES app. Both apps allow Nintendo Switch Online members to play classic video games for free.

More classic games are headed to #NES & #SNES - #NintendoSwitchOnline on 9/23! Super NES - Nintendo Switch Online • #DonkeyKong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest • Mario's Super Picross • The Peace Keepers NES - Nintendo Switch Online • S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team pic.twitter.com/69qbUtg3L4— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020