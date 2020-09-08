Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Nintendo announced on Tuesday a new Zelda spinoff, titled Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which will be released for the Switch on Nov. 20.

The game, the second in the Hyrule Warriors series, will take place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Studio Koei Tecmo, of Dynasty Warriors fame, is developing the game. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will play like a Dynasty Warriors game as players take on multiple enemies at once.

Players will get to play as Link, Zelda and the four champions of Hyrule from Breath of the Wild, Mipha, Urbosa, Revali and Daruk.

Series producer Eiji Aonuma also gave an update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in the trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

"Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development, so you'll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates," Aonuma said.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was first announced in June 2019.