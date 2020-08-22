Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Quiet Riot drummer and manager Frankie Banali has died at age 68, his family said.

He announced in October that he was suffering from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

His wife, Regina, confirmed his Thursday death on Friday.

"He lived for playing live and performed for millions of fans around the world throughout his career," she said in a statement. "His wish for everyone is that you be your own health advocate for early detection so you may live long and rescue many animals."

Quiet Riot is a heavy metal band known for its songs "Cum On Feel the Noize" and "Metal Health."