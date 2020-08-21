Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Busy Philipps says her daughter Birdie "lost her mind" while taking in her star-studded birthday gift.

The 41-year-old actress discussed on Thursday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers how she surprised Birdie with video featuring different celebrities on her 12th birthday.

Advertisement

Philipps recruited Community's Gillian Jacobs and Danny Pudi, Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars and other celebs to record birthday messages for Birdie.

"I texted Gillian Jacobs, who's a good friend of mine and comes to our house and Birdie knows her. When Gillian came up on the video I think Birdie was like, 'Oh, it's just my mom's friends.' Then Danny Pudi sent a video and Birdie lost her mind," Philipps said.

"The tears and the screaming -- it was everything that I truly wanted it to be," she added. "I mean, it was incredible."

The video also featured Birdie's favorite YouTube stars. Philipps said Birdie's always been "unimpressed" with her acting career but was thrilled with the video.

"I think this is my top parenting moment of the last five years. I felt like I finally nailed it," the actress said.

Philipps shared a montage of photos of Birdie on Instagram while celebrating the preteen's birthday last week. The video was set to the Arcade Fire song "Wake Up."

"Oh god. Don't mind me, I'm just over here making slideshows and weeping in my car while waiting for takeout. #birdieforever #happybirthdaybirdie," Philipps captioned the post.

Philipps is parent to Birdie and daughter Cricket, 7, with her husband, writer and producer Marc Silverstein. The couple married in June 2007.

Philipps is known for playing Kim Kelly on Freaks and Geeks and Audrey Liddell on Dawson's Creek. Her E! talk show, Busy Tonight, was canceled in May 2019.