Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Killers took the stage on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The rock band performed the song "Blowback" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

"Blowback" appears on the Killers' sixth studio album, Imploding the Mirage, released Friday. The group performed on The Late Show just ahead of the album's release.

Imploding the Mirage features the singles "Caution," "Fire in Bone," "My Own Soul's Warning" and "Dying Breed." The Killers shared a music video for "My Soul's Own Warning" in July.

In addition, the Killers released a new music video for "My Soul's Own Warning" Thursday. The new video, directed by Michael Hili, shows the Killers' Brandon Flowers hitch a ride in a pickup truck.

"Want more hot video action? Well, ok. Here it is. A song so good it needed two separate videos. We did the same thing with Brightside," the Killers wrote on Instagram, referencing their hit song "Mr. Brightside."

Imploding the Mirage is the Killers' first album since Wonderful Wonderful, released in 2017. Flowers described the album as "celestial rock and roll" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly released Thursday. He also expressed his eagerness to take the album on tour in 2021.

"The only thing that comes close to beating those moments of inspiration that you get when you're writing songs is when those moments are celebrated with other people," Flowers said.