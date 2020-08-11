Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Raymond Allen died this week after a history of respiratory issues, his daughter announced. He was 91.

Allen's daughter, actress Ta Ronce Allen, announced his death in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Just wanted to let The Allen Family and friends know that Dad received his wing two hours ago," she wrote. "His warmth, kind heart and cleaver sayings will be missed. His laughter will ring in heaven. Rest In Heavenly Peace Raymond Allen. The last of 12 siblings."

Allen had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection in May, but tested negative for COVID-19, Variety reported.

He had been treated at a healthcare facility in California since 2016 after struggling with pneumonia and died there on Monday.

Allen was most known for his roles as Uncle Woody on Sanford and Son and Ned the Wino on Good Times.

He also reprised the role of Uncle Woody on the spinoff series The Sanford Arms and appeared on The Love Boat, The Jeffersons, Wattstax, What's Happening and Starsky and Hutch.