July 29 (UPI) -- The Roots announced on social media Wednesday that band member Malik Abdul Basit, aka Malik B., has died. He was 47 years old.

"We regretfully inform you of the passing of our beloved brother and long time Roots member Malik Abdul Basit," The Roots wrote.

"May he be remembered for his devotion to Islam and innovation as one of the most gifted MCs of all time. We ask that you please respect his family in our time of mourning."

CNN and Rolling Stone confirmed the death, but no cause was released.

Basit founded The Roots along with Questlove and Black Thought. Basit left the band in 2000, but continued to make appearance on album tracks until 2008 while producing solo music.

Black Thought paid tribute to Basit on his Instagram account.

"In friendly competition with you from day one, I always felt as if I possessed only a mere fraction of your true gift and potential," he wrote. "I watched you create cadences from the ether and set them free into the universe to become poetic law."