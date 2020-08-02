Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Cocoon and The Natural star Wilford Brimley has died in a Utah hospital at age 85.

"Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust," his manager Lynda Bensky said.

"He said what he meant and he meant what he said. He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I'm sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend's wonderful stories. He was one of a kind."

Brimley, who had been on dialysis due to his failing health, died Saturday in an intensive care unit.

The former blacksmith, rodeo rider and longtime Quaker Oats spokesman also starred in the films The Firm, My Fellow Americans, The Electric Horseman, The Hotel New Hampshire, Absence of Malice and The China Syndrome.

His television credits include Seinfeld, Walker, Texas Ranger, Homicide: Life on the Street, Our House and The Waltons.