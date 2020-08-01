Talk show host Regis Philbin was buried in Indiana this week. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Television legend Regis Philbin has been buried in Indiana after a funeral at his former college, Notre Dame University.

He died on July 24 at age 88.

"Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday. Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you've given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you've shared," the Philbin family said in a statement to People.com on Friday.

Mourners wishing to honor Philbin were encouraged to make donations to the Food Bank NYC or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend, Ind.

Philbin was a native New Yorker who graduated from Notre Dame in 1953.

"The Philbin family wanted to bring Regis back to the place he loved so much for a private funeral and burial," Notre Dame representative Dennis Brown said in an email to the New York Daily News.