Christina Anstead (L), pictured with Ant Anstead, stars in the series "Christina on the Coast," coming to Hulu in August. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Skyler Gisondo stars in "The Binge," a new comedy film coming to Hulu in August. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Binge, a new comedy starring Skyler Gisondo, and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 in August.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August:

Aug. 2

Shark vs. Surfer

Aug. 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

Aug. 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon

Aug. 7

The New York Times Presents: This is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? New Episode

Aug. 10

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

Aug. 11

Alive and Kicking

Monster's Ball

Aug. 12

Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12

Aug. 14

Bernie the Dolphin 2

Aug. 15

A Crime to Remember Season 4

Bake You Rich Season 1

Caribbean Life Season 16

Chopped Seasons 40-41

Christina on the Coast Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters Season 1

House Hunters International Seasons 129-134

Island Life Season 15

Mediterranean Life Season 1

Murder in Paradise Season 1

Naked and Afraid Seasons 9-10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1

Worst Bakers in America Season 1

Worst Cooks in America Season 16

Aug. 16

Behind You

Aug. 18

The Cup

Aug. 20

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

Aug. 21

Find Me in Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Aug. 22

Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere

Aug. 23

Blindspot Season 5

Aug. 24

The Roads Not Taken

Aug. 26

Mom Season 7

Aug. 28

The Binge (Hulu Original)

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August:

Aug. 31

3:10 to Yuma

The American President

Assassination Tango

Born to Be Wild

Casino

Charlie Wilson's War

Charlotte's Web

Child's Play

Cliffhanger

The Cookout

Crooked Hearts

Dave

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Equilibrium

Fair Game

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Fun in Acapulco

Gorky Park

Happily N'Ever After

Happily N'Ever After 2

Hud

Incident at Loch Ness

Joyride

Liar, Liar

The Marine 3: Homefront

Molly

Moonstruck

Rain Man

Risky Business

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

The Scout

Sex Drive

Shirley Valentine

Starting Out in the Evening

Top Gun

Trade

The Whistle Blower

Wristcutters: A Love Story

The X-Files

Zardoz