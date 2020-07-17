July 17 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch The Binge, a new comedy starring Skyler Gisondo, and The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 in August.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in August:
Aug. 2
Shark vs. Surfer
Aug. 3
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
Aug. 6
The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
Aug. 7
The New York Times Presents: This is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? New Episode
Aug. 10
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
Aug. 11
Alive and Kicking
Monster's Ball
Aug. 12
Smile Down the Runway Season 1, Episodes 1-12
Aug. 14
Bernie the Dolphin 2
Aug. 15
A Crime to Remember Season 4
Bake You Rich Season 1
Caribbean Life Season 16
Chopped Seasons 40-41
Christina on the Coast Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters Season 1
House Hunters International Seasons 129-134
Island Life Season 15
Mediterranean Life Season 1
Murder in Paradise Season 1
Naked and Afraid Seasons 9-10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization Season 1
Worst Bakers in America Season 1
Worst Cooks in America Season 16
Aug. 16
Behind You
Aug. 18
The Cup
Aug. 20
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
Aug. 21
Find Me in Paris Season 3 (Hulu Original)
Aug. 22
Love in the Time of Corona Series Premiere
Aug. 23
Blindspot Season 5
Aug. 24
The Roads Not Taken
Aug. 26
Mom Season 7
Aug. 28
The Binge (Hulu Original)
Aug. 31
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in August:
Aug. 31
3:10 to Yuma
The American President
Assassination Tango
Born to Be Wild
Casino
Charlie Wilson's War
Charlotte's Web
Child's Play
Cliffhanger
The Cookout
Crooked Hearts
Dave
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Equilibrium
Fair Game
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Fun in Acapulco
Gorky Park
Happily N'Ever After
Happily N'Ever After 2
Hud
Incident at Loch Ness
Joyride
Liar, Liar
The Marine 3: Homefront
Molly
Moonstruck
Rain Man
Risky Business
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
The Scout
Sex Drive
Shirley Valentine
Starting Out in the Evening
Top Gun
Trade
The Whistle Blower
Wristcutters: A Love Story
The X-Files
Zardoz