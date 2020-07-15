Samara Weaving is set to star in Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Samara Weaving has signed on to star in Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, based on author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name.

Weaving is set to portray Jessica in the limited series that also stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Manny Jacinto, Luke Evans and Melvin Gregg.

Advertisement

Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation for nine visitors. Kidman will star as Masha, the resort's director, who is watching over the visitors and on a mission to reinvigorate their mind and bodies.

David E. Kelly, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss are co-writing with Kelly and Butterworth also serving as co-showrunners. Kidman and McCarthy are also executive producing.

The limited series is set to premiere on Hulu in 2021.

Weaving recently starred in Netflix's Hollywood and will be featured in Bill & Ted Face the Music which is set for release on Aug. 28.