July 6 (UPI) -- Hamilton's recent release on Disney+ has bumped up downloads of the streaming service's app.

A filmed version of the Broadway blockbuster featuring the show's original cast, was released onto Disney+ on Friday.

The Disney+ app was downloaded 513,323 times worldwide from Friday to Sunday including 266,084 downloads in the U.S., Variety reported, citing analytics firm Apptopia.

The downloads, in the U.S., were 72.4 percent higher than the average of the four weekends in June 2020 over comparable time periods.

The app, over the week of June 29 to July 5, saw a 64 percent increase in downloads from the week before, Yahoo Finance reported, citing app download research firm Sensor Tower.

Disney announced in May that 54.5 million subscribers had signed up for the Disney+ streaming service.

Hamilton offers a reimagining of the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Phillipa Soo star with Thomas Kail serving as director.