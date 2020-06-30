Renée Elise Goldsberry starred in the original production of the Broadway musical "Hamilton." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The original cast of the Broadway musical Hamilton will reunite during a virtual roundtable.

The Undefeated Presents: Hamilton In-Depth with Kelley Carter, a new special produced by Hamilton, Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com, will premiere Friday alongside the filmed version of Hamilton on Disney+.

The roundtable discussion will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom, Jr., Anthony Ramos, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan and Hamilton director Thomas Kail.

During the special, journalist Kelly L. Carter will speak to Kail and the Hamilton cast about the musical's cultural impact and how the story relates to ongoing discussions about systemic racism and social injustice.

"The story and subject matter that Hamilton covers, and the creative vision of its architects and actors, are more timely than ever," Disney Media Networks president of ESPN Jimmy Pitaro said. "The Undefeated and Kelly L. Carter, are uniquely positioned to help connect audiences -- whether they have never seen the show, or have seen it 10 times -- to the creative process, people and significance of Hamilton as it debuts on Disney+."

Carter praised Hamilton as "one of the most important pieces of work" to appear on Broadway. She said the special explores "how art inspires activation" and "how activation inspires great art."

"The cast of Hamilton didn't come to play," Carter said. "They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter."

Hamilton, which uses hip-hop music and a diverse cast to recount the story of Alexander Hamilton and early days in American history, premiered on Broadway in 2015 and has since won 11 Tony awards.

Disney+ released a first trailer for the filmed version of Hamilton last week.