Jennifer Grey (L) and her husband, Clark Gregg, announced they have separated and plan to divorce. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg have announced they are ending their marriage.

"After 19 years together, we separated in january, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," the former couple said in a statement Saturday.

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised.- jennifer & clark p.s. totally crying as we post this."

Accompanying the Instagram message is a photo of Grey and Gregg smiling together.

They began dating in 2000, married in 2001 and have an 18-year-old daughter named Stella.