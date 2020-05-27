Richard Herd is seen here at a convention in Utrecht, Netherlands, on September 23, 2005. The actor known for roles in "Seinfeld," and "Get Out," died from cancer-related causes on May 27 at the age of 87. Photo by Uja3000/Wikimedia Commons

May 27 (UPI) -- Richard Herd, an actor best known for appearing on Seinfeld and films such as Get Out and All the President's Men, has died at the age of 87.

Herd died Tuesday of cancer-related causes in his home in Los Angeles, his wife, actress Patricia Crowder Herd confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

CNN also confirmed Herd's death.

Herd portrayed Mr. Wilhem on 11 episodes of Seinfeld, the boss of Jason Alexander's George Costanza while he worked at the New York Yankees.

He also appeared in T.J Hooker as William Shatner's boss Captain Sheridan, Dallas, ER, NYPD Blue, The O.C., V, as L'Kor on Star Trek: The Next Generation, as Admiral Owen Paris on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades, Rizzoli & Isles, Shameless, Hawaii Five-O and more.

Herd's film roles also include Hercules in New York, The China Syndrome, F.I.S.T., The Onion Field, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Private Benjamin, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Sgt. Bilko and more.

"RIP Richard Herd. A wonderful man and a true professional. We hadn't talked much before he arrived on set for Get Out. I asked him to think of the scene as a viagra ad trying to hide deep rage. He responded 'That sounds like all Viagra ads to me!' Then he absolutely nailed it," filmmaker Jordan Peele said on Twitter alongside footage of Herd portraying Roman Armitage in Get Out.

Herd is survived by his wife, son Rick, daughter Erica and stepdaughter Alicia.