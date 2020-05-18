May 18 (UPI) -- Geno Silva, a character actor known for appearing in 1983's Scarface, has died at the age of 72.

Silva's family announced that he died May 9 at his home in Los Angeles of complications from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

USA Today also confirmed Silva's death.

Silva famously portrayed sunglass-wearing hitman The Skull in Scarface where he gunned down Al Pacino's Tony Montana during the film's ending.

The actor also starred in films Zoot Suit, Tequila Sunrise, Amistad, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Mulholland Drive and A Man Apart.

Silva, on television, appeared in Miami Vice, Star Trek: Enterprise, Hill Street Blues, 227, MacGyver, Key West and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Silva is survived by his wife Pamela, daughter Lucia and two grandchildren.