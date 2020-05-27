AJ McLean attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Venom" in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Howie Dorough, from left to right, of the Backstreet Boys attend the Grammy Awards in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

AJ McLean and his daughter will appear on "Summer Camp with the Stars," a virtual series for children missing out on summer camp. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- iHeartRadio is launching the new online series Summer Camp with the Stars.

The streaming radio platform announced the special four-week virtual series in a press release Wednesday.

Summer Camp with the Stars is meant to help entertain children missing out on summer camp due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Each episode will feature a different music superstar serving as a camp counselor and hosting a family-friendly activity.

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and his daughter will kick off the series in July by leading a dance class from their home.

"I'm thrilled to be the first camp counselor for Summer Camp with the Stars, especially since I get to share the experience with my daughter," McLean said. "It's so important that we still find moments to just have fun with our children during such a strange time. I hope everyone is ready to dance!"

Summer Camp with the Stars will premiere July 3 at 5 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio's Facebook page. Subsequent episodes will stream Fridays.

The Backstreet Boys announced last week that they are postponing the North American leg of their DNA tour due to the health crisis.