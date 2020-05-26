May 26 (UPI) -- J.K. Rowling is releasing a new book, The Ickabog, for free online.

The 54-year-old author, best known for writing the Harry Potter series, shared the first two chapters of the new children's book Tuesday.

Chapter 1, "King Fred the Fearless," introduces the setting of Cornucopia, a tiny country ruled by a long line of "fair-haired kings." Chapter 2, "The Ickabog," recounts the legend of the Ickabog, a monster rumored to be living in a marsh.

Rowling will release new chapters of The Ickabog each weekday for the next seven weeks. She made it clear on Twitter that the book is not a Harry Potter spinoff.

"Over 10 years ago, I wrote a stand-alone fairy tale called The Ickabog," the author wrote.

"Anyway, over the last few weeks I've done a bit of rewriting and I've decided to publish the Ickabog for free online, so children on lockdown, or even those back at school during these strange, unsettling times, can read it or have it read to them," she said.

Rowling shared more details on her website.

"The Ickabog is a story about truth and the abuse of power. To forestall one obvious question: the idea came to me well over a decade ago, so it isn't intended to be read as a response to anything that's happening in the world right now. The themes are timeless and could apply to any era or any country," she said.

Rowling previously launched the Harry Potter at Home online hub to help entertain people amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film series, and other stars are reading the first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, aloud for fans in a new online series.