May 20 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys are postponing the North American leg of their DNA tour.

The boy band announced in an Instagram post Tuesday that it is postponing the dates due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As much as we were looking forward to seeing you all this summer, our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our fans. We are officially postponing the DNA North American tour," the group wrote.

"Make sure you hang on to your tickets, because you'll know we'll be back again! An announcement will be coming your way next week. Stay safe and stay home. Love you guys #DNAWorldTour."

The Backstreet Boys shared the news alongside a video of Brian Littrell and AJ McLean at home.

"The best thing we can do is take care of ourselves and our loved ones right now," Littrell said.

The Backstreet Boys initially kicked off the DNA world tour in May 2019. The new North American leg was slated to begin July 10 in Wantagh, N.Y., and end Oct. 9 in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Backstreet Boys had voiced their excitement for the tour on Good Morning America in February.

"I look forward to traveling all around the world and being with our fans and bringing our kids out," Kevin Richardson said.

The DNA tour is in support of the Backstreet Boys' album of the same name, released in January 2019. The album features the singles "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Chances" and "No Place."