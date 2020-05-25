May 25 (UPI) -- The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough shared on Instagram a photo of her new arm tattoo, a simple "M" intended to honor her late son, McCoy.

Keough, 32, announced in April that her son had died during childbirth.

"Feeling thankful for my new (first) tattoo, with my son's ashes in the ink... so that my baby can be with me always," Keough captioned Sunday's message. "He can stay forever in my arms this way, in the place he last rested. I know I'm privileged in my grief, to have the support of so many. It's very hard to feel lucky right now, and yet, somehow, I know I am."

Keough also expressed her gratitude for an 11-pound, 4-ounce teddy bear someone had given her.

"Exactly the size of the hole in my heart. But thanks to this thoughtful gift, my arms don't feel so painfully empty. I can't quite articulate how much carrying the exact weight of McCoy against my body grounds me. I think my physical need for him will be there forever, the heaviness of his absence always present. But this sure helps," she added.

Less than two weeks after her baby's death, Keough's father Matt Keough, a former All-Star pitcher with the Oakland Athletics and a Real Housewives guest star, died at age 64.

Keough and her husband, former NFL player Kyle Bosworth, are the parents of a 4-year-old daughter named Decker Bosworth.