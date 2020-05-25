Penelope Cruz attends the premiere of "Wasp Network" at the 76th Venice Film Festival on September 1. The 2020 edition of the festival is to take place Sept. 2-12. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Veneto Gov. Luca Zaia said plans are still in place to hold the 2020 edition of the famed Venice Film Festival in September.

The confirmation came after other prestigious live events and festivals around the world -- including South by the Southwest, Tribeca, Cannes and Burning Man -- were either canceled or moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 345,000 people globally.

According to Variety, Zaia said the Venice Film Festival is expected to go on as scheduled Sept. 2-12, however he expects fewer movies to be shown than in past years.

Film productions across the globe and release dates have been delayed and most travel restricted in keeping with social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the virus.

Deadline.com said the lineup of movies for the Venice Film Festival is expected to be announced in July.

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett was previously named as the president of the festival's main jury competition.

Italy will reopen its borders to European travelers June 3.