May 7 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union and her family are showing their support for the LGBTQ community amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 47-year-old actress discussed on Wednesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how she and her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, are focused on supporting marginalized communities amid the health crisis.

"We've been giving, like so many people have been giving, and we're trying to figure out what maybe are some communities that are falling through the tracks during all this giving," Union said.

"We tend to focus most of our efforts these days on the most marginalized of us. That oftentimes are marginalized communities within the LGBTQ+ community," she added. "We directed a lot of our giving toward those communities that tend to be forgotten about, especially during a global pandemic."

Union grew emotional as she assured people that they are seen and heard.

"We're just trying to give in any way we can to remind people that we see you, we hear you, we love you, and we're going to try to make life a little bit better in any way that we can," she said.

In April, Union and Wade made five donations to organizations supporting healthcare for the LGBTQ community amid the pandemic. The couple chose recipients in cities where they have lived, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Howard Brown Health center in Chicago.

Prior to the pandemic, Union and Wade helped raise money for GLSEN, an organization dedicated to ending bullying and discrimination in schools.

"As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society," Union wrote on Instagram at the time.

Union and Wade, who played basketball for the Miami Heat, married in 2014. The couple have a 17-month-old daughter, Kaavia, and Wade has three children, Zaire, Zaya and Xavier, from previous relationships.

Zaya, 12, came out as transgender in 2019. Wade voiced his support for his daughter on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February.

"Me and my wife ... are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we're proud allies as well," he said.