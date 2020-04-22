Aaron Carter announced his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, is pregnant, after getting back together with Martin. Screenshot via aaroncarter/Instagram Live

April 22 (UPI) -- Aaron Carter is going to be a dad.

The 32-year-old singer and music producer announced Tuesday on Instagram Live that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Melanie Martin.

Carter was playing his music for fans when he showed off a positive pregnancy test. He confirmed Martin's pregnancy later in the stream.

"Obviously I have a baby on the way," the star said. "I'm going to be a busy father for sure."

"I'm going to make a very good father," he added. "I'll be there ... Give that baby nothing but love."

Martin confirmed she and Carter are back together by sharing a photo Tuesday on Instagram of them kissing.

"love wins #love," she captioned the post.

Carter said he was single on Instagram in March, the same day E! News confirmed Martin was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Martin was released from jail after posting a portion of her $50,000 bond.

"so sad, ;( I hope she gets the help she needs. no one deserves domestic abuse female OR MALE #DomesticAbuse #Cheater she literally chocked me out.... i'm devastated," Carter tweeted at the time.

Carter and Martin went public with their relationship in January.

Carter is the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. He is a former child star who released his debut, self-titled album in 1997, days before his 11th birthday.