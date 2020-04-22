Goldie Hawn (L) and Kate Hudson reflected on the importance of family after posing for People's Beautiful issue with Hudson's daughter, Rani Rose. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Goldie Hawn and daughter Kate Hudson appear on the cover of People magazine's new Beautiful issue.

The actresses reflected on the importance of family Tuesday on Instagram after posing for the cover with Hudson's daughter, Rani Rose, in February, prior to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

The cover shows Hawn, Hudson and Rani smiling and laughing as Hudson and Hawn embrace baby Rani. Hawn and Hudson both wear white, with Hawn in an off-shoulder dress and Hudson in a high-neck gown.

"Thank you @people for bringing us together for this issue! Family and extended family are the treasures we hold so dear to our hearts," Hawn wrote. "The love we share is fortifying especially in these difficult times. There is comfort knowing we are there to support and comfort each other. May we all find beauty in our hearts."

The cover was shot by photographer Coliena Rentmeester. Hudson said it was a "joy" to celebrate the beauty of family for the issue.

"Mama, Rani Rose and I shot this cover months ago, little did everyone in the world know that we would all be having to make ourselves distant from some family for a while. Some can quarantine with each other, and some, sadly, cannot," the actress wrote.

"The strength of family is everything! Whether you are born into that family or collect that family along the way, this connection we thrive on and must protect," she said. "I hope this interview brings some cheer to everyone and our family is sending you so much love."

In the interview, Hudson, the daughter of Hawn and Bill Hudson, gave thanks to her mom and Hawn's longtime partner, Kurt Russell, for providing a stable family unit throughout their 37-year relationship.

"To live up to that is really the goal," Hudson said. "Just the fact that they've been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives."

"When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that's a very tough bond," Hawn added of Russell.

Hudson spent her 41st birthday with family while at home Sunday. Hudson is parent to Rani with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, and also has two sons, Bingham, 8, with Matthew Bellamy, and Ryder, 16, with Chris Robinson.

Hawn was among those to wish Hudson a happy birthday online.

"Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson!!!" Hawn, 72, wrote on Instagram. "I love you deeply and can't imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I'm so proud!"