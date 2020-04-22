April 22 (UPI) -- Food Network star Anne Burrell is engaged to be married.

The 50-year-old chef and television personality got engaged to her boyfriend, Stuart Claxton, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Burrell showed off her engagement ring in a photo Tuesday on Instagram.

"A tiny bit of good news in these crazy times.... We are engaged!!! @stuartclaxton I am a a VERY #luckygirl!!!! #ilovewhatido #shelteringwithmyfamily."

Burrell and Claxton told People that Claxton proposed in Burrell's hometown of Cazenovia, N.Y., while sheltering in place with the chef and her family.

"My mom and Stuart got together and made a plan where he and I were going to have a date night," Burrell shared. "She set up a beautiful table in her apartment and we just planned a dinner for the two of us."

"We started talking about family and just how nice it was to be here with everyone, so I sort of started getting weepy already," she said. "Then Stuart pulls a ring out of his pants pocket and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is even happening.'"

Burrell was previously engaged to chef Koren Grieveson. She and Claxton met in 2018 through the dating app Bumble.

Burrell dedicated a post to Claxton on Instagram while celebrating Valentine's Day in February.

"Happy Valentine's Day my sweet Stuart... you make EVERYDAY feel like Valentine's Day!!! I love you!! #luckygirl #ilovewhatido," she wrote.

Burrell is known for hosting the cooking competition series Worst Cooks in America. The show will premiere its 19th season, Celebrity Edition 6, on May 10.