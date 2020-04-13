April 13 (UPI) -- Hannah Gadsby's new standup comedy special, Douglas, is coming to Netflix in May.

The 42-year-old Australian comedian shared a premiere date, May 26, for the special in a video Monday on Twitter.

"My second Netflix special, Douglas, will debut on May 26th on Netflix," she says in the clip. "I'm excited for you to see it. It's gonna be good. Unless you don't like it. Then it's still going to be good, and you'll be wrong."

Gadsby also shared the news Monday on Instagram.

"I'm pretty excited to announce that my new special 'Douglas' will be streaming on @netflixisajoke starting May 26. Be sure to mark it on your socially-distant calendars... then wash your hands," she wrote, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Douglas is Gadsby's followup to her acclaimed special, Nanette, released on Netflix in 2018. The new special is named after Gadsby's dog and was filmed in Los Angeles in February.

Gadsby previously told Variety that Douglas is partially inspired by her success from Nanette.

"I think you can't expect. That's a clue. It talks about expectations and how labels can set them up to fail," she said.

Gadsby kicked off her Douglas tour in 2019 and also performed an Off-Broadway run. Her world tour of the show ended in February.