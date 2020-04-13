April 13 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Monday a new original series centered around zombies titled All of Us Are Dead.

The series is based on popular Korean webtoon Now at Our School and will follow a group of high school students who become trapped at their school as a zombie virus is spreading.

Lee JQ (Beethoven Virus, Damo The Legendary Police Woman) is directing the series along with Kim Nam-su based on a script by Chun Shung-il. JTBC Studios is producing in association with Film Monster.

"All of Us Are Dead is poised to write an exciting new chapter in the Korean zombie genre, as director Lee brings fresh energy through the solid narrative and the attention-grabbing cinematography he is well known for," Netflix said in a statement.

All of Us Are Dead will premiere worldwide on the streaming service. Netflix is also the home of South Korean zombie series Kingdom, which had its second season released in March.