Danielle Panabaker attends the CW upfront in 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Danielle Panabaker, who plays Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost, on "The Flash," and her husband, Hayes Robbins, welcomed their first child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The Flash star Danielle Panabaker is a new mom.

The 32-year-old actress and her husband, Hayes Robbins, recently welcomed their first child.

Panabaker shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

"This was good but holding you in my arms is an indescribable feeling. Happy to announce that our baby was born and we are safe, happy, and healthy at home," she captioned the post.

Panabaker's Flash co-star Danielle Nicolet, Flash alum Sarah Carter, actor Robin Lord Taylor and actresses Christy Carlson Romano and Arielle Kebbel were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"So happy for you, and can't wait until we can all be in the same room together!" Nicolet wrote.

"Some wonderful news. Much love to you guys," Taylor added.

"Congrats! So happy for all 3 of you. What a wild time. Sending you all peace health and so much love!" Kebbel said.

Panabaker and Robbins married in June 2017 and announced in November that they were expecting.

"Eating for two," Panabaker wrote on Instagram.

Panabaker showed her baby bump in a photo last week while encouraging people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"#IStayHomeFor my grandparents and my family, for the healthcare workers who can't and fearlessly save lives," she said.

Panabaker plays Caitlin Frost, aka Killer Snow, on The Flash. The series co-stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Carlos Valdes and Tom Cavanagh, and is in its sixth season on The CW.