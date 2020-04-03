Sara Bareilles, who composed and starred in the Broadway musical "Waitress," said she's "totally fine" after contracting coronavirus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Sara Bareilles says she's made a full recovery from the COVID-19 virus.

The 40-year-old singer, actress and composer gave an update on her health Thursday on Instagram Stories after recently contracting coronavirus.

Bareilles, known for composing and starring in the Broadway musical Waitress, shared a video of herself taking a sunny, "socially-distanced" walk outside.

"Just wanted to check in," the star said. "I'm really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet. Just sort of taking all of this in."

"I had it, just so you know," she said of the virus. "I'm fully recovered, just so you know. I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love."

Bareilles later shared a video of herself dancing in her apartment.

"Thank you all for the concern," the singer captioned the post. "I had a VERY MILD case of Covid and am counting my blessings for that... I am totally fine and fully recovered. Couple of rough days but I promise I'm fine."

"Please enjoy how good my dancing has gotten with all this practice time," she jokingly added.

Waitress ended its Broadway run in January. Producers for the show's London production announced this week that the musical is closing and will not return to theaters after the coronavirus pandemic.

"If things do change and there is a world in which we believe we could continue a run at the Adelphi [Theatre] before 4 July, we will be in touch with you," producers said.

Former MLB baseball player Jim Edmonds and actress Ali Wentworth announced this week that they tested positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Daniel Dae Kim and Andy Cohen are among the stars who were diagnosed with coronavirus but are now recovering, while Adam Schlesinger, Andrew Jack and Mark Blum have died of complications from the virus.