March 13 (UPI) -- Barron Hilton is a new dad.

Hilton, 30, and his wife, Tessa Hilton, welcomed their first child, daughter Milou Alizée, on Wednesday.

Tessa Hilton shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Hilton and their baby girl.

"Welcome to the world our baby girl! Milou Alizée Hilton 03.11.2020," she captioned the post.

Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton, television personality Faye Resnick and fashion designers Stacey Bendet and Julie de Libran were among those to congratulate the Hiltons in the comments.

"Aww, Can't wat to meet her. She so lucky to have such loving, kind Parents," Resnick wrote.

"Tessa!!!!! I am so happy for you!!" Bendet added.

"Congratulations," de Libran said, adding a heart emoji.

Hilton and Tessa Hilton married in June 2018 and announced in September that they were expecting.

"We're having a baby!!!!!!!!!!!!! This feels like an absolute dream!" Tessa Hilton wrote on Instagram. "I cannot even begin to express how much love and adoration I have for this man. And to think that we are now creating a beautiful little miracle between the two of us simply blows my mind."

"We already have so much love for you baby and we cannot wait to welcome you in our arms with hugs, kisses and smiles," she said. "This is the most precious gift of all. Our whole world is glowing!"

Tessa Hilton showed her baby bump in a photo with her sister, Mia Rose von Walderdorff, posted Wednesday prior to her daughter's birth.

Hilton is the elder son of hotel moguls Richard Hilton and Kathy Hilton. He is the brother of Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Conrad Hilton.