Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The villains of My Hero Academia take center stage in the new trailer for upcoming video game adaptation, My Hero: One's Justice 2.

The clip, released on Friday, begins with Overhaul battling Mirio Togata which resembles scenes from Season 4 of the hit anime series.

"I'll destroy this world! "From its very foundation!" Overhaul proclaims before Tomura Shigaraki and his League of Villains including Twice and Mr. Compress appear.

Twice battles Fat Gum by making an exact copy of the pro hero. Kendo Rappa and Overhaul's more powerful, monster-like form are also given introductions.

My Hero: One's Justice 2 is a 3D arena fighter that will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on March 13.

The title will include 40 playable characters in total from My Hero Academia including main characters Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo and more.