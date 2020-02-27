Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Renowned video game designer Hideo Kojima is set to receive BAFTA's highest honor, the Fellowship, at the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards on April 2.

Kojima is best known for the best-selling and critically acclaimed Metal Gear series of games and for Death Stranding which was released for the PlayStation 4 in November.

He is considered a pioneer of the stealth-action genre and an innovator when it comes to story-telling and cinematic presentation in video games.

The Fellowship is BAFTA's highest accolade given to those who have made an outstanding contribution to film, video games or television.

Kathleen Kennedy, Thelma Shoonmaker, Tim Schafer, Joanna Lumley, John Carmack, Helen Mirren, Rockstar Games, Julie Walters, Gabe Newell, Peter Molyneux, Vanessa Redgrave, Shigeru Miyamoto and Will Wright have previously received the honor.

"Thank you very much for this precious BAFTA Fellowship award. I am very honored and would like to take this moment to reflect on the many predecessors that came before me, as I deeply respect their contributions to entertainment, whether in movies, television, or games," Kojima said in a statement.

"I would also like to thank those who have supported me over the years and I will continue my commitment to creating new and innovative ways that will push the world of 'play' entertainment forward," he continued.

The 2020 BAFTA Games Awards will take place at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London. Nominees will be announced on Tuesday.