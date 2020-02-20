Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Nintendo detailed on Thursday all of the features and customization options that will be present in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during a Direct presentation.

The game, set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, will bring players to a new island setting. Players can choose what shape they want their island in and if it will be placed in the Northern or Southern hemisphere.

The Northern or Southern hemisphere will cause seasons to happen at different times. Each season will change the look of the island and change which plant life and wild life will be available.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will start by giving each player a tent and later they can own a house that will have to be paid off. The outside and inside areas can be fully customized with furniture and decorations. Extensions to the house can also be made.

Progressing further into the game will net players a construction permit. The permit will open up the ability to lay down different forms of walkways and concrete.

Players will also be given a smartphone that will include a number of helpful apps including a map, a helicopter rescue service and a way to track how many miles have be traveled. The miles can then be exchanged for different items and bonuses.

Each island can hold up to eight residents. Players will need to look out for dangerous insects such as wasps or scorpions which will attack. Ghosts can also be encountered while exploring the island at night.

An airport can be accessed that will bring players to new, far away islands that offer unique items and chances to explore exotic locales. The airport is where players can connect online and visit each other's islands.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons allows up to eight Nintendo Account holders to play on the same island at the same time through local wireless play or online play. Up to eight players can live on the same island within one game while four players can play at the same time locally on the same Switch console.

Nintendo announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will receive free updates throughout the year that correspond with holidays. New, playable events will also be added in the future.

A real-world Animal Crossing app will be released in March that will allow voice chat and texting in the game.