Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 16th birthday on Instagram Wednesday by reflecting on how she has been criticized by the media and asking for kindness.

The Stranger Things star uploaded a video featuring Justin Bieber's title track from his new album Changes that explores how she has been scrutinized in the media and how she is followed by paparazzi.

The video features happier moments as well with Brown adding in home video footage of herself as a young child and fun moments she has shared with fans.

"16 has felt like a long time coming. I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed," she said as part of a lengthy caption.

"The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I'll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change," Brown continued.

"Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Don't worry I'll always find a way to smile," Brown said.