Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber joined James Corden on The Late Late Show for a new installment of Carpool Karaoke.

The pair performed a number of Bieber's songs including his collaboration with Ed Sheeran "I Don't Care," "Yummy" and "Intentions" from his latest album Changes and "Love Myself."

Corden, after practicing with Bieber dance moves for "Yummy," asked the pop star about why he challenged actor Tom Cruise to a fight on Twitter in June.

"I don't know. I was just being stupid to be honest," Bieber said. "But then people were like 'I wanna see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny.""

"He's not the guy you see in movies, he's not. That's a character," Bieber continued about Cruise.

"I'm different. I'm the Conner McGregor of entertainment," he said.

Bieber also discussed his marriage to Hailey Baldwin and said he performed "One Less Lonely Girl" at his wedding.

"Being married is the best thing that's ever happened to me. She's extraordinary," Bieber said before detailing how he and Baldwin like to stay in and watch Friends.

Bieber will be a guest on The Late Late Show throughout the week.