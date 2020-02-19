Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473
-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876
-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911
-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917
-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924
-- Television/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930
-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 80)
-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 77)
-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 68)
-- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez in 1953 (age 67)
-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 65)
-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 61)
-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 60)
-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 57)
-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 54)
-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 53)
-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 50)
-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 47)
-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 35)
-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 22)
-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 19)
-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 16)