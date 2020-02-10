Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla are the newest playable characters announced for publisher Bandai Namco's fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The characters, known for appearing in the Dragon Ball Super anime series, were announced in a new gameplay trailer that was released on Sunday.

Ulta Instinct Goku is Goku's most powerful form where his hair turns silver. He is featured in the trailer dodging attacks from Jiren and unleashing powerful combos.

Kelfa is a fusion between Caulifla and Kale. The female Super Saiyan is featured in the clip matching even Goku's power.

Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla are part of a third season of new DLC characters coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ. Kefla will arrive for the game first on Feb. 28. Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.