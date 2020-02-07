Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz appeared on A Little Late with Lilly Singh to discuss how some viewers were impacted by her character Rosa coming out.

"A parent will come up to me sometimes and say like, 'You know my kid and I had this whole discussion about it after watching the episode and it was you know, this easy sort of slide into talking about LGBTQ issues. And then a month later my kid came out to me,"' Beatriz said on Friday about the moment's impact.

"That's the kind of stuff that like, when you think about TV, TV creates social change whether you know it or not," the actress continued.

"Something as simple as a character on a network TV show being Bi is actually a really big deal," she said.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine recently returned on NBC for Season 7. The network renewed the comedy series for an eighth season in November.

Beatriz also tapped into Rosa to deliver lines from The Real Housewives on A Little Late, using her character's signature deadpan way of speaking.