NBC orders Season 8 of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Actor Andy Samberg is returning for Season 8 of the sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Actor Andre Braugher arrives at the TCA Summer Press Tour - Disney ABC Television Group Party in Beverly Hills in 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Actor Terry Crews arrives for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed its cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine for an eighth season.
Season 7 is slated to premiere on Feb. 6.
The New York-set show stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.
The series ran for five seasons on Fox before it was canceled. NBC brought it back for Season 6 in January 2019.