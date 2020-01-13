A stage musical based on the "Vacation" films starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo is set to open in Seattle this fall. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Broadway Vacation: The Musical is set to open in Seattle this fall, producers announced Monday.

Featuring a book, music and lyrics by writers and performers David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, the show was inspired by the popular Vacation film franchise.

Donna Feore is directing and choreographing The 5th Avenue Theatre production.

No casting for the musical has been announced.

"We could not be more thrilled to create the world premiere of this joyfully riotous story at The 5th," artistic director Bill Berry said in a statement. "I can't wait to begin our 2020-21 season with a bang, and for Seattle's incredibly smart and savvy audiences to once again play an important role in the development of a new piece of the musical theater canon."

Added producer Ken Davenport: "I couldn't think of a better place for the Griswolds to start their journey to Broadway than the 5th Avenue Theater. Can't wait to throw our bags in the family truckster and head to Seattle!"

Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo have played hapless travelers Clark and Ellen Griswold in the classic comedies National Lampoon's Vacation (1983), European Vacation (1985) and Vegas Vacation (1997). Trouble still found the couple and their kids when they stayed home for the holidays in Christmas Vacation (1989) and Vacation (2015).

HBO Max said in December it is working on a TV series about the family.