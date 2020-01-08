A stage musical based on John Carney's film "Sing Street" is heading to Broadway this spring. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Performances of Sing Street, the stage musical based on writer-director John Carney's 2016 film, are scheduled to begin on Broadway March 26 at the Lyceum Theatre, producers announced.

An official opening is planned for April 19.

The show is transferring directly from a sold-out New York Theatre Workshop engagement.

"Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea," a synopsis said. "Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, Sing Street celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music."

Rebecca Taichman is directing the production, which will star Max Bartos, Brendan C. Callahan, Billy Carter, Zara Devlin and Jakeim Hart.

Carney's other works include the Amazon series Modern Love and the film Begin Again.

His 2007 movie Once was adapted as a Broadway show in 2012 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical.