Actress Anna Karina dead at 79

Actress Anna Karina has died at the age of 79. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Danish-French actress and 1960s style icon Anna Karina has died of cancer at age 79, her agent said.

The New York Times reported her death.

Born Hanne Karin Bayer, Karina worked with famed filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard -- her husband from 1961 to 1965 -- eight times and her credits included The Little Soldier, Vivre sa vie, Band of Outsiders, Pierrot le Fou, Alphaville , A Woman Is a Woman, The Wedding Ring, Rendezvous at Bray, The Salzburg Connection, Bread and Chocolate and Vivre Ensemble.

She was also a singer who counted "Sous le Soleil Exactement" and "Roller Girl" among her hits.

"Her gaze was the gaze of the New Wave. It will remain so forever," Variety quoted France's culture minister, Franck Reister, as saying about Karina when her death was announced. "She magnetized the entire world. Today, French cinema is an orphan. It loses one of its legends."

Notable deaths of 2019