Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Game Awards featured a number of world premiere trailers for upcoming games alongside the first look at Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console coming holiday 2020.

The console is named Xbox Series X and is black with a rectangular shape. The design is similar to a compact PC tower with the console able to be placed vertically or horizontally.

Xbox Series X is four times more powerful than the Xbox One X Microsoft says and can produce 4K visuals at 60 frames per second with the possiblity of going up to 120 frames per second.

The machine will come with a newly designed wireless controller that features a share button to capture screenshots and video clips along with a d-pad that is derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

The new controller can also be used with the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs. Xbox Series X will have backwards compatibility to play older games and all Xbox One accessories including controllers are compatible with it.

No price was announced.

The first exclusive title announced for the Xbox Series X is Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, the sequel to the 2017's critically acclaimed Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice from developer Ninja Theory. A cinematic trailer for the game was released that featured the title character leading a chant.

The first game for Sony's next-generation console the PlayStation 5 was also announced at The Game Awards titled Godfall. A cinematic trailer featured three highly-armored warriors gathering inside a stylized fantasy and sci-fi world.

Godfall is described as a looter-slasher focused on melee combat. Counterplay is developing the game with Gearbox publishing.

Also from PlayStation, a full-length trailer for the upcoming Samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima from developer Sucker Punch that will be released in Summer 2020 for the PlayStation 4.

The trailer featured bloody sword fights and some of the game's open-world areas which include grassy fields and snowy plains.

The Wolf Among Us 2 was re-announced at the event, a title from TellTale Games that was thought to be dead after the studio closed its doors in 2018. The Wolf Among Us 2 is back in development, a short teaser announced.

The last game announced at The Game Awards was Fast & Furious Crossroads, based on the film series of the same name. Film stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez were on hand to introduce the action game which will be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in May 2020.

Fast & Furious Crossroads features Diesel and Rodriguez reprising their roles from the film series.