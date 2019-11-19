'Death Stranding,' 'Control' lead 2019 Game Awards nominations

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The nominees for the fifth annual Game Awards were announced on Tuesday with PlayStation exclusive title Death Stranding leading the way with nine nominations.

Death Stranding, from renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions, is nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance for stars Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen and Best Action/Adventure Game.

Control, from developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games follows closely behind with eight nominations including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Audio Design, Best Performance for stars Courtney Hope and Matthew Porretta and Best Action/Adventure Game.

Game of the Year will also be decided between Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Outer Worlds.

Apex Legends, an online multiplayer shooter from developer Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts, is up for four awards including Best Ongoing Game, Best Community Support, Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer Game.

Esports Game of the Year includes Fortnite, Overwatch, DOTA2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

Best Fighting Game will be decided between Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dead or Alive 6, Jump Force and Samurai Showdown while Best Role-Playing Game includes Disco Elysium, Final Fantasy XIV, Kingdom Hearts III, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and The Outer Worlds.

Best Mobile Game includes Call of Duty: Mobile, Grindstone, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sky: Children of Light and What The Golf? with Best Independent Game including Baba Is You, Disco Elysium, Katana Zero, Outer Wilds and Untitled Goose Game.

The Game Awards will be taking place live on Dec. 12 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley and offer glimpses at new games with world premiere trailers.

PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War won big last year, taking home Game of the Year.