Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The fifth annual Game Awards, which will honor and celebrate the greatest video games of 2019, is set to take place live on Dec. 12 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Geoff Keighley, a former video game journalist who creates, produces and hosts the event, made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

"This year's show will celebrate the act of creation, as I turn the stage over to a group of visionary teams selected to share their new projects with you," he said.

"I'm honored to be given this platform to celebrate our shared passion on a global scale. You'll hear much more in the coming weeks about our plans for the 5th anniversary show. It will be very special."

See you on December 12th for @thegameawards pic.twitter.com/P6h5NtrhFI— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 12, 2019

The Game Awards traditionally also offers glimpses at new games arriving in the future as publishers and developers release world premiere trailers during the event.

Sony's PlayStation 4 exclusive title God of War won big last year, taking home Game of the Year over Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Celeste, Spider-Man and Monster Hunter: World.

The Game Awards last year was streamed across 45 digital platforms such as YouTube, Twitter and Twitch, and earned 26.2 million live views.