Frozen II breaks North American box office for Thanksgiving weekend

Cast member Josh Gad attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" premiere at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Storyline: Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their kingdom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Idina Menzel attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" premiere in Los Angeles in November 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo | License Photo

Cast member Kristen Bell attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" in Los Angeles in November 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Frozen II remained the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $85.3 million in receipts this weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday period, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film broke the Thanksgiving weekend record set by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013 with $109 million. The Hunger Games sequel also opened a week ahead of Thanksgiving.

Last weekend, Frozen II debuted with $130 million for the three-day weekend.

The film has brought in $287.6 million domestically and another $451.0 million overseas for a 12-day total of $738.6 million. Five other Disney films have topped $1 billion on their theater run.

Coming in at No. 2 with $27.0 million last weekend is Knives Out, followed by Ford v Ferrari at $13.2 million, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at No. 4 at $11.8 million and Queen & Slim at No. 5 with $11.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 21 Bridges at No. 6 with $5.8 million, Playing with Fire at No. 7 with $4.2 million, Midway at No. 8 with $3.96 million, Joker at No. 9 with $2.0 million and Last Christmas at No. 10 with $1.98 million.

The only two films to debut this weekend are Knives Out and Queen & Slim.