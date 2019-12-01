Frozen II breaks North American box office for Thanksgiving weekend

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Frozen II remained the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $85.3 million in receipts this weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday period, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
The film broke the Thanksgiving weekend record set by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire in 2013 with $109 million. The Hunger Games sequel also opened a week ahead of Thanksgiving.
Last weekend, Frozen II debuted with $130 million for the three-day weekend.
The film has brought in $287.6 million domestically and another $451.0 million overseas for a 12-day total of $738.6 million. Five other Disney films have topped $1 billion on their theater run.
Coming in at No. 2 with $27.0 million last weekend is Knives Out, followed by Ford v Ferrari at $13.2 million, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at No. 4 at $11.8 million and Queen & Slim at No. 5 with $11.7 million.
Rounding out the top tier are 21 Bridges at No. 6 with $5.8 million, Playing with Fire at No. 7 with $4.2 million, Midway at No. 8 with $3.96 million, Joker at No. 9 with $2.0 million and Last Christmas at No. 10 with $1.98 million.
The only two films to debut this weekend are Knives Out and Queen & Slim.