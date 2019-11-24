'Frozen II' tops the North American box office with $127M

Cast member Josh Gad attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" in Los Angeles on November 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Idina Menzel attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" premiere in Los Angeles in November 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Kristen Bell attends the premiere of the animated musical comedy "Frozen II" in Los Angeles in November 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Frozen II is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $127 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with $16 million is Ford v Ferrari, followed by A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at No. 3 with $13.5 million, 21 Bridges at No. 4 with $9.3 million and Midway at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Playing with Fire at No. 6 with $4.6 million, The Good Liar at No. 7 with $3.4 million, Charlie's Angels at No. 8 with $3.2 million, Last Christmas at No. 9 with $3 million and Joker at No. 10 with $2.8 million.