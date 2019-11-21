Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel perform 'Frozen' on crosswalk with James Corden

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The cast of Frozen including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff performed the Disney musical on a busy Los Angeles intersection with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The segment, which aired on Wednesday, was Corden's latest installment of Crosswalk the Musical.

The group donned costumes, used props and were joined by backup dancers in order to perform in front of unsuspecting drivers songs from Frozen and Frozen II, which hits theaters on Friday.

Bell, Menzel and the others would put on the show in different parts during every red light. Corden would then have to rush everyone off the street every time the light turned green.

The late night host also competed with Menzel for the role of Elsa, who the Broadway star voices in the film. Corden was regulated to dressing up as a snowflake after Menzel displayed her singing ability.

Menzel last performed "Let It Go" while standing on top of a car.

Bell and Menzel were recently honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame simultaneously.