Famous birthdays for Nov. 17: Danny DeVito, Lorne Michaels

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.
They include:
-- King Louis XVIII of France in 1755
-- German astronomer and mathematician August Mobius in 1790
-- Social reformer Grace Abbott in 1878
-- Actor Rock Hudson in 1925
-- Balladeer Gordon Lightfoot in 1938 (age 81)
-- Film director Martin Scorsese in 1942 (age 77)
-- Model/actor Lauren Hutton in 1943 (age 76)
-- TV producer Lorne Michaels in 1944 (age 75)
-- Actor/director Danny DeVito in 1944 (age 75)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Seaver in 1944 (age 75)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jim Boeheim in 1944 (age 75)
-- Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, in 1949 (age 70)
-- Civil rights leader/actor Yolanda King in 1955
-- Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio in 1958 (age 61)
-- Model/actor RuPaul in 1960 (age 59)
-- Former U.S. national security adviser Susan Rice in 1964 (age 55)
-- Actor Daisy Fuentes in 1966 (age 53)
-- Singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley in 1966
-- Singer Ronnie DeVoe in 1967 (age 52)
-- Actor David Ramsey in 1971 (age 48)
-- Actor Rachel McAdams in 1978 (age 41)
-- Writer Christopher Paolini in 1983 (age 36)
-- Actor Raquel Castro in 1994 (age 25)