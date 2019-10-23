Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race is receiving a new series on VH1 that will premiere in 2020, RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race.

The official Twitter account for RuPaul's Drag Race made the announcement on Tuesday alongside a logo for the new show featuring RuPaul holding up two checkered racing flags.

Celebrity Drag Race will feature three stars every episode receiving drag transformations from past contestants, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O'Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monet X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

The celebrity cast and exact premiere date will be announced at a later time. Each celebrity contestant will be competing for prize money that will be donated to a charity of their choice.

"Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are," RuPaul, who serves as host and executive producer said in a statement. "I can't wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!"

VH1, in August, renewed RuPaul's Drag Race for Season 12 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars for Season 5.

Yvie Oddly of Denver won Season 11 of the series in May, also taking home a $100,000 cash prize, a one-year supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics and a crown and scepter from Fierce Drag Jewels.